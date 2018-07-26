Shohei Ohtani, Angels feast on White Sox pitching

Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani all homered in the same game for the first time, and the Los Angeles Angels routed Chicago White Sox 11-3 on Wednesday night.

Pujols passed Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the career list with his 631st home run. Trout connected twice and drove in four runs. Ohtani added a two-run shot in the fifth projected at 136 meters.

Tyler Skaggs (8-6) tied a career high with nine strikeouts in six overpowering innings for Los Angeles. He whiffed his first five batters — the previous Angels pitcher to accomplish that was Jim Abbott at Oakland in September 1995.

Trout had another grand day with his 13th career multihomer game. He hit a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run drive in the sixth to give him 28 homers this season. The two-time MVP went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.

Pujols hit a solo homer to left field in the second, his 17th of the season. The 38-year-old slugger even swiped third in the fourth for his first stolen base this year.

Skaggs retired the first 10 batters he faced, seven by strikeout. He allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits.

James Shields (4-12) had another difficult outing for Chicago, giving up three home runs. He struck out six in the first two innings but also allowed two solo homers during that stretch. He permitted six runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings.

Kole Calhoun doubled in the fifth for the go-ahead RBI as the Angels broke through with a four-run rally. They added five runs in the sixth.

Ohtani batted second for the third time this season and slugged his ninth home run.

“It was a lot better than I thought,” Ohtani said through a translator. “I was able to see the ball really well.”

Rays 3, Yankees 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Sergio Romo relieved in the eighth inning, shifted to third base when Jonny Venters replaced him in the ninth, then struck out Brett Gardner to end the game with two on.

Scheduled Rays starter Nathan Eovaldi was traded to AL East-leading Boston about two hours before game time, and six pitchers combined on a seven-hitter.

Rockies 3, Astros 2

In Denver, Charlie Blackmon belted a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth and Colorado held the World Series champions to one hit at Coors Field.

Jon Gray pitched seven sharp innings and Carlos Gonzalez also homered for the Rockies.

AL MVP Jose Altuve ended up with Houston’s only hit — an RBI double — before leaving with discomfort in his right knee.

Indians 4, Pirates 0

In Cleveland, Trevor Bauer struck out 10 over seven innings and Brad Hand got his first save for the Indians, who stopped Pittsburgh’s 11-game winning streak.

Bauer (9-6) allowed Adam Frazier’s leadoff double in the fourth and Jordy Mercer’s leadoff single in the eighth. He reached double figures in strikeouts for the ninth time this year and walked two, improving to 3-0 with an MLB-low 0.33 ERA in four interleague starts this season.

Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

In Philadelphia, Scott Kingery homered and Carlos Santana hit a three-run triple in the hosts’ five-run fifth inning.

Nationals 7, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Bryce Harper tied for the NL lead with his 25th home run, Tanner Roark pitched eight scoreless innings to end a seven-start winless streak and Washington downed the Brewers.

Cubs 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Chicago, Jon Lester bounced back from his worst start of the season with six strong innings and the Cubs scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed’s throwing error.

Athletics 6, Rangers 5

In Arlington, Texas, Khris Davis homered two more times in the Lone Star State, including a two-run shot in the ninth as Oakland rallied again to beat the Rangers.

Davis has gone deep in six consecutive games against Texas. He has 25 homers and 57 RBIs in 49 career games versus the Rangers — 15 homers and 31 RBIs in 26 road games.

Mariners 3, Giants 2

In Seattle, Jean Segura chopped the first pitch from Sam Dyson into center field to score Guillermo Heredia with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Mariners won yet another one-run game.

Reds 7, Cardinals 3

In Cincinnati, Eugenio Suarez homered for the third straight game, Tucker Barnhart added a two-run shot and the Reds powered to a win over St. Louis.

Tigers 8, Royals 4

In Kansas City, Mike Moustakas had two hits, including a run-scoring double for the Royals.

Twins 12, Blue Jays 6 (11)

In Toronto, Max Kepler knocked in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in a six-run 11th, and Minnesota completed its first sweep at Toronto in more than 15 years.

Mets 6, Padres 4

In New York, rookie Corey Oswalt beat his hometown Padres for his first major league win, pitching three-hit ball over five innings and the Mets beat San Diego for their first series win in two months.

Red Sox at Orioles — ppd.