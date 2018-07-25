Browns sign No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield to four-year deal

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The top overall pick in this year’s NFL draft finalized his four-year, $32 million deal on Tuesday, a day before Cleveland’s players are scheduled to report to training camp. Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, selected with the No. 4 overall pick, remains unsigned.

One of college football’s most popular and polarizing players, Mayfield is not expected to start in his first season for Cleveland. The Browns acquired Tyrod Taylor during an offseason trade from Buffalo and plan to play him until Mayfield is ready.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy last season at Oklahoma after he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns. The Browns chose him over several other top-tier college QBs in April’s draft.

Cleveland has spent nearly the past two decades searching for its franchise quarterback and hope Mayfield can end its quest.

The Browns went 0-16 last season.