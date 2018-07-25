Masahiro Tanaka throws shutout to lead Yankees to win over Rays

It was a good night for New York’s bullpen.

First, Masahiro Tanaka gave the Yankees relievers a breather. Then the front office added reinforcements.

Tanaka pitched a three-hitter, Austin Romine drove in two runs as the replacement for again-injured catcher Gary Sanchez and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Tuesday night.

“It’s satisfying to go nine innings,” Tanaka said through a translator. “But, the season continues and we still have a lot more games to play. I’ll allow myself to celebrate tonight and then I’m back to business tomorrow.”

The Yankees announced after the game they had acquired left-hander Zach Britton from the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles for three prospects. Britton is eligible to become a free agent after this season, a timely summer rental for the Yankees in their pursuit of first-place Boston in the AL East. The Yankees trail Boston by five games.

“If you can add good players to your team, obviously that’s a good thing,” Boone said.

Tanaka (8-2) retired his first 12 batters before C.J. Cron singled leading off the fifth. He struck out nine and walked one, improving to 6-0 on the road.

“Really commanded how he wanted to,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Really perfect execution all night.”

Tanaka walked Choi Ji-man after Cron’s fifth-inning hit but escaped damage by striking out Daniel Robertson and getting speedy Mallex Smith to hit into a 3-6-1 double play.

“We just ran into a dude who had an unreal night,” Rays left fielder Jake Bauers said.

The 29-year-old Tanaka, who is in his fifth season with the Yankees, was scheduled to start Sunday night but the Subway Series finale against the New York Mets was postponed due to rain.

“I was able to make minor adjustments because my start was pushed back two days,” he said.

Tanaka is the first Japanese pitcher to record a complete game shutout this season. The last time Tanaka pitched a shutout was in April last of year against Boston.

It was his third career shutout and 60th win in the majors.

“It’s been a while since I had such good ball control,” said Tanaka, who threw 74 of his 105 pitches for strikes.

“That’s what leads to good pitching like this. I almost got myself in trouble with runners on base but I’m glad I escaped damage,” he said.

Romine hit a run-scoring groundout in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly during the seventh.

Sanchez was put back on the 10-day disabled list before the game because of a strained right groin, a day after failing to hustle on a pair of key plays in a 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay. Sanchez missed 20 games from June 25 to July 19 because of the groin injury.

New York is just 14-13 in its last 27 games, a stretch that began Tampa Bay took a three-game series from New York June 22-24.