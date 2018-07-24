/

Sagan Tosu acquire Mu Kanazaki from Kashima Antlers

Kyodo

Sagan Tosu have acquired former Japan forward Mu Kanazaki from Kashima Antlers, the J. League squad announced on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the club, the 29-year-old Kanazaki said he wants to “adjust to the team as soon as possible and contribute to winning.”

Kanazaki made his debut with Oita Trinita before the J1 club was relegated to the second division, and had stints with Nagoya Grampus, Bundesliga side Nurnberg and Portuguese club Portimonense.

He scored 10 goals for Kashima in 2016 and helped the Antlers win the league cup that year. In 253 J. League appearances, he has 54 goals.

Mu Kanazaki

