/

Heart disease killed Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano: medical examiner

AP

MINNEAPOLIS – A county medical examiner said Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died of heart disease.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the 56-year-old Sparano died of arteriosclerotic heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The manner of death is listed as natural.

Sparano died Sunday in Eden Prairie, a Minneapolis suburb. He had been the Vikings’ offensive line coach since 2016.

Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and had stints as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.

He was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2008-11 and went 29-32. He went 11-5 and won the AFC East in his first season with Miami.

Sparano also spent time with the Browns, Redskins, Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
F1 chiefs call off Miami Grand Prix for 2019
Plans for a Grand Prix in Miami next year have been abandoned by Formula One chiefs, although they have still left open the possibility of going to Florida in 2020. In a statement, Sean ...
Image Not Available
49ers sign first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey to four-year deal
The San Francisco 49ers said Monday that they have signed first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey to a four-year deal. The 49ers drafted McGlinchey, the consensus top tackle available in ...
American swimmer Ryan Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, has been sanctioned for getting an intravenous infusion, a method that broke anti-doping rules.
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for breaking doping rule
Ryan Lochte posted a photo for the world to see, and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency noticed. It got him suspended — again. The longtime U.S. swimming star has been banned from...

, ,