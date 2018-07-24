Cardinals hurler Daniel Poncedeleon tosses seven no-hit frames in MLB debut

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon hurled seven-no hit innings in his MLB debut on Monday, 15 months after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The 26-year-old American left the game after the seventh inning having struck out three batters and allowing just three walks.

Cincinnati pinch hitter Phillip Ervin hit a single off relief pitcher Jordan Hicks in the eighth inning as the Reds went on to win the game 2-1 on Dilson Herrera’s walk off single with the bases loaded.

The loss doesn’t diminish Poncedeleon’s brilliant performance, which makes him just the fifth pitcher to carry a no-hit bid through seven innings in his MLB debut since 1961.

“I don’t know if words can describe that. Talk about magical,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.

“What he dealt with, what he has come back from, making his MLB debut, throwing seven innings without giving up a hit — that’s what’s magical about this game and special about this game, is stories like that.”

In May 2017, Poncedeleon was playing in a minor league game when he was hit in the right temple by a line drive. The drive fractured his skull and he also suffered bleeding from the brain. He underwent brain surgery and remained in hospital for three weeks before starting rehab.

Poncedeleon said the hardest part of the comeback was not being able to do physical things.

“The sitting around waiting for three months for my skull to heal was a big challenge for me,” Poncedeleon said. “Sitting around is real boring for me.”

Poncedeleon’s family was there to watch him pitch and his father got one of the foul balls that sailed into the stands. Poncedeleon celebrated after the game with them.

White Sox 5, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Jose Abreu homered and drove in two runs, leading Lucas Giolito and Chicago past the hosts.

For the Angels, Shohei Ohtani belted a solo shot, his eighth homer of the season, in the fourth. He went 1-for-4 and is batting .281.

Pirates 7, Indians 0 (6)

In Cleveland, Josh Harrison smacked a three-run homer and Gregory Polanco had a two-run triple off Corey Kluber as Pittsburgh whipped the Indians in a rain-shortened game for its 10th straight win.

Rays 7, Yankees 6

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer and scored with some nifty baserunning as Tampa Bay beat Luis Severino and New York.

Dodgers 7, Phillies 6

In Philadelphia, Max Muncy, Yasmani Grandal, Chris Taylor and Joc Pederson hit solo homers and Alex Verdugo scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth.

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Rick Porcello scattered six hits over six scoreless innings, Mitch Moreland homered and Boston topped the hosts in a rain-delayed matchup between the best and worst teams in the major leagues.

Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Paul Goldschmidt homered and Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings to pick up his first win in seven weeks.

Padres 3, Mets 2

In New York, Jacob deGrom’s winless streak reached five games as the major league ERA leader was hurt by a pair of errors behind him, and San Diego edged the Mets in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the National League.

Braves 12, Marlins 1

In Miami, Freddie Freeman belted his 17th homer and also doubled for Atlanta, which totaled 16 hits to trounce the Marlins.

Brewers 6, Nationals 1

In Milwaukee, Christian Yelich had a bases-loaded triple and Jhoulys Chacin had another strong start.

Athletics 15, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Jonathan Lucroy bashed a grand slam off his former battery mate and surging Oakland beat the Rangers.

Twins 8, Blue Jays 3

In Toronto, Logan Morrison homered and had three RBIs and Max Kepler added a two-run blast for Minnesota.

Tigers 5, Royals 4

In Kansas City, Jim Adduci delivered a two-run double in the ninth and scored the go-ahead run on James McCann’s double.