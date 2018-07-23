Japanese men finish 15th at Rugby World Cup Sevens

The Japan men’s team finished 15th at the Rugby World Cup Sevens on Sunday following a 26-14 win over Kenya in their final match of the tournament.

Ryota Kano, Josefa Lilidamu, Kameli Soejima and Jone Naikabula scored tries for Japan in the match at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Japan lost 26-20 to Russia earlier in the day to miss out on a place in the 13th/14th place playoff.

Reigning champion New Zealand secured back-to-back trophies by beating England 33-12 in the championship final.

Japan fell out of title contention after losing to two-time champion Fiji 35-10 in the round of 16 on Friday. Following the loss, they entered the challenge phase of the tournament to determine the ninth through 16th placings.

The Japan women’s team on Saturday finished 10th following a 31-5 defeat to England.

New Zealand also won a second-straight women’s championship after beating France 29-0 in the final.