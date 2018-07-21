Toshihiro Sugiura earns win in Fighters debut

Right-hander Toshihiro Sugiura threw five hitless innings and earned his first win in his Nippon Ham debut as the Fighters beat the SoftBank Hawks 3-2 on Saturday.

In front of 36,751 at Sapporo Dome, Sugiura struck out five of the 16 batters he faced and did not issue a single walk. The 26-year-old, who was acquired from the Yakult Swallows last July, had been sidelined due to a right-shoulder injury.

“Many people have supported me throughout the way so I just wanted to express my gratitude,” said Sugiura, who earned his first win in two years.

Sugiura pitched four perfect innings, but hit the first batter in the fifth with a pitch. But he bounced back by retiring the next three batters to end the inning.

“I just wanted to keep throwing one pitch at a time,” Sugiura said. “My teammates gave me offensive support in the first inning so I was able to concentrate well.”

Sho Nakata blasted a first-inning, two-run home run off right-hander Tadashi Settsu (2-3) after Go Matsumoto drove in the opening run to put the Fighters on the board.

The Hawks had numerous chances to tie the score.

Lefty Naoki Miyanishi, the third of five Nippon Ham relievers, got into a bases-loaded jam after allowing three singles in the seventh. Keizo Kawashima drove in SoftBank’s first run of the game with a sacrifice fly, but Miyanishi was able to close the inning without further damage being done.

In the ninth inning, Taisei Makihara singled and scored on Kenta Imamiya’s sacrifice fly for SoftBank’s second and final run.