Watanabe tapped to be IOC member

Japan’s Morinari Watanabe is in line to become one of nine new International Olympic Committee members, the IOC announced Friday at the conclusion of its Executive Board session.
Watanabe is the first Asian to serve as president of the International Gymnastics Federation. The final decision to admit the three women and six men proposed by the IOC Executive Board will be made at October’s IOC session in Buenos Aires.
The announcement was made at the conclusion of the Executive Board’s three-day meeting.
