Reigning B. League MVP Makoto Hiejima joins Tochigi Brex

Star shooting guard Makoto Hiejima has joined the Tochigi Brex after five seasons with the SeaHorses.

Hiejima was introduced at a news conference on Friday in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture.

The 27-year-old Hiejima’s rise to stardom has bridged the NBL and B. League eras. He made his pro debut with the Aisin SeaHorses in 2013.

The 190-cm Fukuoka Prefecture native played a pivotal role in helping the rebranded SeaHorses Mikawa win the B. League West Division (46-14) in 2016-17 in the circuit’s inaugural campaign and finish first in the Central Division (48-12) this past season, when he was named league MVP. Hiejima averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 55 games.

As part of his deal with the Brex, the Aoyama Gakuin University alum, a longtime national team player, is free to pursue opportunities to challenge for a spot in the NBA in the future and return to Tochigi at any time.