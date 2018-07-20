Carmelo Anthony traded to Hawks, waiver likely
The Oklahoma City Thunder are shipping Carmelo Anthony and a 2022 protected first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Hawks guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala. | AP

/

Carmelo Anthony traded to Hawks, waiver likely

AP

OKLAHOMA CITY – Carmelo Anthony is done in Oklahoma City.

A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press the Thunder are sending Anthony and a 2022 protected first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Hawks guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala. Anthony will be waived by the Hawks, clearing the way for him to sign as a free agent elsewhere. The person spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, said the Thunder will send Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Philadelphia’s Justin Anderson will be sent to Atlanta.

Schroder, a speedy 185-cm guard, averaged a career-high 19.4 points last season for the Hawks in 67 games, all starts.

Anthony’s lone season in Oklahoma City was largely a bust. He averaged 16.2 points and struggled at times in his new role alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The 10-time All-Star posted career lows in scoring average and field-goal percentage, and the Thunder were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by Utah.

The 34-year-old Anthony had been the headliner his entire career — he’s 19th in NBA history with 25,417 points — but he was more of a catch-and-shoot scorer last season instead of the isolation specialist he had always been. His playing time dwindled in the playoffs. In Game 6 of the first-round series against Utah that ended Oklahoma City’s season, he played fewer minutes than reserve Jerami Grant. After the season, he said he prefers to play with the ball in his hands more and said coming off the bench is “out of the question.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

NBA prospect Yuta Watanabe, seen in action for the Brooklyn Nets, showcased his all-around skills at the Summer League in Las Vegas.
Yuta Watanabe makes good impression in Summer League stint with Nets
Yuta Watanabe attracted positive attention during the Brooklyn Nets' five NBA Summer League Games in Las Vegas earlier this month. The prospective NBA player, who wrapped up his four yea...
Longtime sports reporter Mitch Chortkoff (seated) and Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West are seen in an October 2015 file photo in Los Angeles. Chortkoff, who covered the Lakers for more than 50 years, died on Tuesday.
Longtime Lakers reporter Mitch Chortkoff dies at 78
Mitch Chortkoff, a columnist and beat writer who covered the Los Angeles Lakers for over 50 years, has died. He was 78. He died Tuesday at a health care facility in Van Nuys following a ...
Makoto Hiejima
Reigning B. League MVP Makoto Hiejima joins Tochigi Brex
Star shooting guard Makoto Hiejima has joined the Tochigi Brex after five seasons with the SeaHorses. Hiejima was introduced at a news conference on Friday in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefect...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Oklahoma City Thunder are shipping Carmelo Anthony and a 2022 protected first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Hawks guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala. | AP

, , , ,