Shohei Ohtani medically cleared to begin throwing again

Shohei Ohtani has been cleared to start a throwing progression after undergoing a medical evaluation of his right elbow, the Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old has not pitched since June 6 because of a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm.

While the same injury has led to season-ending Tommy John surgery for many pitchers, Ohtani’s diagnosis raises hopes he can return to the mound this season.

Ohtani eceived a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow last month.

After being placed on the disabled list on June 8, Ohtani was cleared to resume hitting and returned to the lineup on July 3.