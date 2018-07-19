/

Mitakeumi dealt first loss

Kyodo

NAGOYA – Sekiwake Mitakeumi suffered his first defeat at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday, losing to ozeki Takayasu.

In the final bout of Day 12, Takayasu went for a shoulder blast from the jump but conceded a belt hold to the tournament leader, who turned the ozeki around and moved him to the edge of the straw.

As Mitakeumi attempted a final shove, Takayusu pushed him off balance, with both wrestlers appearing to tumble from the ring simultaneously. After conferring, the officials determined Mitakeumi’s foot touched the outside of the ring first.

The victory ensures Takayasu (8-4) will leave Nagoya with a winning record and maintain his ozeki status at the next tournament.

Despite the loss, Mitakumi (11-1) retains the sole lead at the 15-day tournament as he pursues his first top-level title.

Ozeki Goeido (9-3) remained in the hunt by pushing out No. 6 maegashira Endo (8-4) in the penultimate bout of the day.

Endo tried to pull down the onrushing Goeido, but the ozeki kept driving low and hard to bulldoze the maegashira from the ring.

Three rank-and-file grapplers — Tochiozan, Yutakayama and Asanoyama — still have a chance to overtake Mitaekumi after also finishing the day with 9-3 records.

No. 13 Tochiozan lost his bout against ninth-ranked Myogiryu (8-4), while fellow No. 9 Yutakayama beat No. 16 Hokutofuji (8-4). No. 13 Asanoyama lost to Brazilian-born No. 4 Kaisei (8-4).

Sekiwake Ichinojo (6-6) kept his hopes of a winning record alive by beating No. 4 Kagayaki with an overarm throw.

The maegashira thrust into Ichinojo at the jump, but the 225-kg Mongolian kept his footing, patiently securing a belt hold before twisting Kagayaki to the clay.

Komusubi Tamawashi (7-5) moved within one victory of a winning record after dispatching No. 2 Chiyonokuni (6-6) with an arm throw.

Fellow komusubi Shohozan (3-9), who is set to drop from three sanyaku rankings beneath yokozuna, was dropped by No. 3 Abi (3-9).

No. 9 maegashira Yutakayama forces out No. 16 Hokutofuji on Thursday in the 12th day of action at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament. | KYODO

