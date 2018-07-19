Star cornerback Darrelle Revis retiring after 11 seasons

Revis Island is closed for business.

Darrelle Revis, a star cornerback with the New York Jets and a Super Bowl winner with their archrivals, the New England Patriots, has retired.

Revis announced Wednesday on social media that he was ending an 11-season career that included four All-Pro selections.

“Today, I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid,” Revis wrote . “The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through. My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term ‘shutdown corner’ which was nearly on the verge of extinction.

“Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor . . .

“Long Live Revis Island.”

The proprietor of that place was a first-round draft pick (14th overall) by the Jets in 2007 who made an instant impact as a coverage demon. Usually charged with handling an opponent’s top receiver, Revis, now 33, often forced offenses to change their game plan to avoid him.

Revis had 29 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, including a 100-yarder against Miami. In 2009, Revis was beaten out by Charles Woodson for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“That season, he was far and away the most dominant player in the NFL on defense; that he never got (defensive) MVP that year, people are crazy,” said former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, now an analyst for ESPN.