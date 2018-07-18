Keisuke Honda launching venture fund with Will Smith

Keisuke Honda will launch a venture fund of around $100 million with Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith this month, the athlete’s management firm said Wednesday.

Nomura Holdings Inc. said it will also take part in what has been called the “Dreamers Fund,” which will invest in startup companies in the United States and elsewhere.

Potential investment targets are expected to be broad and not limited to the fields of sports and movies, according to the management firm.

Honda and Smith, who are managed by the same Japanese company, could also personally interview those in charge of startups that may want to secure investment from the fund.

Honda played a key role in Japan’s run to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia, which ended Sunday. Smith also performed in a ceremony held ahead of the final match.

At a press conference ahead of his performance, Smith said, “Keisuke is the truth. . . I like his heart. He is a really authentic, good dude.”