Title-chasing Mitakeumi raises record to 10-0

Sekiwake Mitakeumi remained in sole possession of the lead after earning his 10th straight win on Tuesday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

In their first career matchup, Mitakeumi and No. 4 maegashira Kagayaki (3-7) locked up after the initial charge and briefly held their ground.

But in a surge of energy, Mitakeumi plowed Kagayaki clear over the straw to earn double-digit wins for the first time since joining the sanyaku ranks.

The 25-year-old, who was promoted back to sekiwake after going 9-6 as a komusubi at the Summer Basho in May, is seeking his first top division title at the 15-day meet, which has seen all three yokozuna and ozeki Tochinoshin withdraw.

On Wednesday, Mitakeumi will face No. 4 Kaisei, whom he has yet to beat in four matches.

In the final bouts of Day 10, ozeki Takayasu (7-3) was thrown out by Kaisei (7-3), while ozeki Goeido (7-3) beat struggling komusubi Shohozan (2-8) to stay within three wins of the lead.

Sekiwake Ichinojo (4-6) handed another defeat to winless Yoshikaze despite a solid effort from the No. 5 maegashira, and komusubi Tamawashi (6-4) earned a win against No. 1 Kotoshogiku (3-7) after the Mongolian sent the former ozeki tumbling out of the ring with a strong armlock throw.

Endo (7-3) was shoved to his third defeat by No. 2 Chiyonokuni (6-4).

Chiyonokuni has benefited from two bonus rest days following his default wins on Day 4 and Day 6 against Hakuho and Kakuryu, respectively, who both pulled out with injuries.

Among other lower-ranked wrestlers, No. 13 Tochiozan (8-2) stayed in contention after beating No. 15 Ishiura (4-6) to earn a fourth straight win.

“I’m happy and relieved. I do pretty good at the Nagoya tournament,” Tochiozan said. “My body is moving well, and I’m able to put pressure on my opponent in the initial charge. I’ll do my best in every match going forward.”

Tochiozan’s best finish in the top division is 12-3 at the Summer Basho in 2012, when he lost to Mongolian Kyokutenho in an all-maegashira playoff.

In the day’s second makuuchi division bout, Asanoyama (8-2) fell further off the pace after suffering a loss to No. 16 Hokutofuji (7-3). The No. 13 maegashira remains two wins away from tying his previous best record set in his makuuchi debut last September.

Earlier in the day, new ozeki Tochinoshin, who withdrew Saturday due to a right big toe injury, announced he does not anticipate returning to 15-day meet.

“I want to wrestle but it’s impossible in this condition,” Tochinoshin said. “In order to compete at the next basho, I have to move a little at a time. I’m even walking without touching my toe to the ground.”