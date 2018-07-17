Olympic champ Simone Biles making comeback
Simone Biles won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. | AP

INDIANAPOLIS – Simone Biles is ready to let the world in on her comeback.

The reigning Olympic champion gymnast will return to competition for the first time since winning four gold medals in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro when she competes in the U.S. Classic in Columbus, Ohio, on July 28.

Biles took time off after earning a record-tying five medals overall in Brazil, but returned to training last fall with new coach Laurent Landi.

The 21-year-old Biles tweeted on Monday that she plans on competing in all four disciplines at the one-day event that serves as the final qualifier for the 2018 national championships next month in Boston.

The field for the U.S. Classic will also include reigning world champion Morgan Hurd and reigning national champion Regan Smith.

