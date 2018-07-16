Nozomi Okuhara tops Pusarla Sindhu in Thai Open women’s singles final

Reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara won the women’s singles title at the Thailand Open on Sunday, beating India’s Pusarla Sindhu in straight games.

The 23-year-old, ranked 8th in the world, beat Sindhu 21-15, 21-18 in 50 minutes at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. Okuhara improved to 6-5six wins in 11 career meetings against the world No. 3 Indian, including topping Sindhu in last year’s world championship final.

The victory is further retribution for the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Okuhara had to settle for the women’s singles bronze medal after losing a semifinal match to Sindhu, who eventually claimed silver.

“I hadn’t tasted victory in a while, so I don’t want to forget this feeling,” said Okuhara, who earned her first tour title of the season.

Japan won three titles at the six-day tourney, a Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour.

Kanta Tsuneyama, ranked 33rd, claimed the men’s singles title following a 21-16, 13-21, 21-9 win over No. 15 Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia, while Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura beat Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-17, 21-19 in the men’s doubles final.

In the women’s doubles, Rio Olympic gold medalists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo finished runners-up following a 21-13, 21-10 defeat by Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.