Samoa cruises past Germany to punch ticket for 2019 RWC

Samoa qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup after beating Germany 42-28 for the second time in their two-leg playoff on Saturday.

Samoa won the first leg 66-15 in Apia two weeks ago, making qualification on aggregate virtually inevitable.

Germany was competitive at home, leading by one point at halftime and by seven until the 69th minute, when Samoa fullback Ah See Tuala crossed and converted for a 28-28 tie.

Right wing Ed Fidow, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the first leg, then went over for a try Tuala converted to make it 35-28 with five minutes remaining.

With the German defence tiring, Tuala then crossed in the right corner in the 80th minute to seal the win with his second converted try.

Tuala finished with a haul of 22 points, having also converted all six of Samoa’s tries in Heidelberg.

Samoa will join Ireland, Scotland, Japan, and Russia in Group A at the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

The Samoans have played in the last seven Rugby World Cups and got as far as the quarterfinals on two occasions, in 1991 and 1995.

Germany will get another chance to qualify for a maiden World Cup appearance when it faces Canada, Hong Kong and an African team — probably Kenya — in a repechage competition.

The “last chance saloon” round-robin tournament is set for Marseille, France, during November with each country playing the other three once.

“We showed a high intensity against a team like Samoa for 80 minutes,” said Germany’s Uruguayan coach Pablo Lemoine.

“We’ve seen where we need to improve at that level to qualify for the World Cup.”