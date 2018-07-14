Groenewegen wins seventh Tour stage

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen beat favorites Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan in a sprint to win the longest stage of the Tour de France on Friday.

Four-time champion Chris Froome and the other favorites finished in the main pack on Stage 7, which — unlike earlier sprinting legs — was without serious crashes.

Greg Van Avermaet held on to the yellow jersey he grabbed in Stage 3 and doubled his lead over Geraint Thomas to six seconds by winning an intermediate bonus sprint. It was the second career victory at the Tour for Groenewegen.