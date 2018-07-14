Groenewegen wins seventh Tour stage
Dylan Groenewegen triumphs in the seventh stage of the Tour de France. | REUTERS

Groenewegen wins seventh Tour stage

AP

CHARTRES, FRANCE – Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen beat favorites Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan in a sprint to win the longest stage of the Tour de France on Friday.

Four-time champion Chris Froome and the other favorites finished in the main pack on Stage 7, which — unlike earlier sprinting legs — was without serious crashes.

Greg Van Avermaet held on to the yellow jersey he grabbed in Stage 3 and doubled his lead over Geraint Thomas to six seconds by winning an intermediate bonus sprint. It was the second career victory at the Tour for Groenewegen.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury competes in an NHL playoff game in May.
Vegas gives Marc-Andre Fleury a three-year extension
The Golden Knights agreed to terms Friday with three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension worth an average of $7 million a year. Fleu...
American Chris Coleman (center) beats compatriots Noha Lyles (left) and Ronnie Baker to win the 100 meters at the Diamond League meet in Rabat on Friday night. Coleman won in a time of 9.98 seconds.
Chris Coleman wins 100 meters at Diamond League meet in return from injury
American Chris Coleman signaled a return to form and fitness on Friday by edging out compatriots Ronnie Baker and Noah Lyles to win a thrilling Diamond League 100 meters on Friday night, while H...
Kevin Anderson plays a shot from John Isner in their semifinal match at Wimbledon on Friday.
Kevin Anderson prevails in marathon semifinal over John Isner at Wimbledon
To say that Kevin Anderson won this interminable Wimbledon semifinal, and that John Isner lost it, didn't really seem fair. To Anderson, anyway. They had played on and on, through 6½...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Dylan Groenewegen triumphs in the seventh stage of the Tour de France. | REUTERS

, , , ,