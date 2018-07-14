Vegas gives Marc-Andre Fleury a three-year extension
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury competes in an NHL playoff game in May. | AP

/

Vegas gives Marc-Andre Fleury a three-year extension

AP

LAS VEGAS – The Golden Knights agreed to terms Friday with three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension worth an average of $7 million a year.

Fleury had one year remaining on his contract. The extension would keep him with Vegas through the 2021-22 season, meaning the 33-year-old Fleury could end his career with the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights selected Fleury in the 2017 expansion draft from the Penguins. He won 29 games last season, including the 400th victory of his career.

