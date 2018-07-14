/

Veteran reliever Junichi Tazawa signs minor league deal with Angels

Kyodo

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – Junichi Tazawa has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the American League club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old right-hander, who was released by the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate on Monday after posting a 9.39 ERA over 7-2/3 innings, has already begun practicing at the Angels’ training facility in Tempe.

“He’s a guy that was really throwing the ball well a couple years ago. If he can regain that, there’s no doubt that he can be part of a good bullpen,” Angels’ manager Mike Scioscia said, according to MLB.com.

If called up, Tazawa will have the opportunity to play alongside fellow Shohei Ohtani, who will be re-evaluated by team physicians on Thursday to determine whether he can pitch again this season since suffering a Grade 2 ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

Tazawa made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2009. He also pitched for the Miami Marlins, starting in 2017, but was released last May after posting a 9.00 ERA in 22 games.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Pacific League shortstop Sosuke Genda hits a run-scoring double in the fifth inning against the Central League in Game 2 of the NPB All-Sar Series on Saturday in Kumamoto. The PL won 5-1.
PL ends scoreless tie in fifth, wraps up two-game NPB All-Star Series sweep
The Pacific League completed a two-game sweep of the NPB All-Star Series with a 5-1 win over the Central League on Saturday night. While both teams scored early in the PL's 7-6 win Friday...
Toronto's Kevin Pillar strokes an RBI double against Boston in the second inning on Friday night.
Boston's win streak ends at 10
The streak had to end some time. Rick Porcello just didn't want it to be his fault. Justin Smoak homered and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run double as the Toronto Blue Jays chased the...
Pacific League catcher Tomoya Mori blasts a three-run homer off Central League starter Daisuke Matsuzaka in the first inning of the NPB All-Star Series opener in Osaka on Friday night.
Matsuzaka gets shelled as PL takes All-Star opener
NPB Back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh inning by Alfredo Despaigne and Hotaka Yamakawa lifted the Pacific League to a 7-6 victory over the Central League in the NPB All-Star Series o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Junichi Tazawa | KYODO

,