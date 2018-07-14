Veteran reliever Junichi Tazawa signs minor league deal with Angels

Junichi Tazawa has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the American League club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old right-hander, who was released by the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate on Monday after posting a 9.39 ERA over 7-2/3 innings, has already begun practicing at the Angels’ training facility in Tempe.

“He’s a guy that was really throwing the ball well a couple years ago. If he can regain that, there’s no doubt that he can be part of a good bullpen,” Angels’ manager Mike Scioscia said, according to MLB.com.

If called up, Tazawa will have the opportunity to play alongside fellow Shohei Ohtani, who will be re-evaluated by team physicians on Thursday to determine whether he can pitch again this season since suffering a Grade 2 ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

Tazawa made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2009. He also pitched for the Miami Marlins, starting in 2017, but was released last May after posting a 9.00 ERA in 22 games.