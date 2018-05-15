/

Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony ticket price ceiling set at ¥288,000

Kyodo

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has set the maximum prices for opening ceremony admission tickets, sources close to the matter revealed Monday.

The proposed ceiling for the Tokyo Games and Paralympic Games opening ceremony tickets is at ¥288,000 (about $2,600) and ¥144,100, respectively. A meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss the pricing and sales strategy of the admission tickets.

According to officials, the price of the Olympic opening ceremony is similar to the cost of tickets for the 2012 London Games, but the cost of its sister ceremony was set higher than the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio to increase the value of the multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.

Admission tickets for Olympic events are said to start at ¥2,000, with Paralympic events starting at ¥1,000.

The organizing committee aims to gain approval for ticket prices at the International Olympic Committee board of directors meeting in July, with sales expected to start sometime next summer.

