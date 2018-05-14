Shoya Nakajima to complete full transfer from FC Tokyo to Portimonense

Kyodo

Japan winger Shoya Nakajima will complete a full transfer from FC Tokyo to Portuguese first-division side Portimonense, the J. League club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old, who made his senior Japan debut in March, notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 32 league and cup appearances for Portimonense after joining it on loan at the start of the Primeira Liga season.

“I want to continue enjoying my football to the fullest,” Nakajima said in a statement through FC Tokyo.

A member of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic team, Nakajima impressed in his Samurai Blue debut as a substitute in a friendly against Mali in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on March 23, scoring a last-minute equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw.

He earned his second cap in another World Cup warmup at the same venue four days later, a 2-1 loss to Ukraine.

Despite Japan’s lackluster performance in the two friendlies ultimately costing head coach Vahid Halilhodzic his job, Nakajima made a strong case to be included in new manager Akira Nishino’s squad for the World Cup starting on June 14 in Russia.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shoya Nakajima | KYODO

