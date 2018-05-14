Celtics rout Cavaliers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference finals
The Celtics' Marcus Morris (left) dribbles while being guarded by Cavaliers forward LeBron James during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Boston. | AP

/

Celtics rout Cavaliers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference finals

AP

BOSTON – The assignment for Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris in his first start this postseason was easy to explain but nearly impossible to execute.

His job: guard LeBron James, and keep the four-time NBA MVP from running the Celtics out of their own gym in the Eastern Conference finals for the second year in a row.

“He’s obviously the best player in the game,” said Morris, who during the week boasted that he was up to the challenge and on Sunday explained why he wanted it.

“Because I’m a competitor. He’s the best player, and I’m going to be able to tell my kids this one day.”

Morris scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds while pestering James into a playoff-high seven turnovers — and a playoff-low 15 points — and the Celtics opened a 21-point, first-quarter lead to scorch Cleveland 108-83 in Game 1.

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Al Horford had 20 for Boston, which ran off 17 points in a row in the first and never allowed the Cavaliers within single digits again. The Celtics led by 28 when Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue pulled James for good with 7:09 left.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

“I have zero level of concern at this stage,” said James, who was 5-for-16 from the floor and missed all five 3-point attempts.

“I’ve been down before in the postseason, but for me there’s never any level of concern — no matter how bad I played tonight, with seven turnovers, how inefficient I was shooting the ball,” he said. “We have another opportunity to be better as a ball club coming in Tuesday night, and we’ll see what happens.”

Kevin Love had 17 points and eight rebounds, and James added nine assists and seven boards. The Cavaliers missed their first 14 3-point attempts of the game and shot just 32 percent in the first half.

By that time, Boston led 61-35 — the biggest halftime playoff deficit in James’ career.

“I think we’re very alert to the fact that we’ll get a heavyweight punch on Tuesday night,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “It’s another great challenge, another great opportunity to experience something for this team.”

With injured stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving on the bench in street clothes, the Celtics continued their stunning run this season with what may have been the most surprising turn of events yet. A year after dropping the first two games at home against Cleveland in a five-game East final, the Celtics pounced on James, and the favored Cavaliers were never really in it.

“The last couple of playoffs, and our meeting at the end of year, they blew us out of the water,” Boston guard Marcus Smart said. “We’ve got a different team, just like they do, and a lot of younger guys. So for them to see that, and have that feeling like we did tonight, is huge.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Chiba's Yuki Togashi dribbles the ball during the mini-game tiebreaker in the Jets' B. League Championship quarterfinal series against the Brave Thunders on Sunday. Chiba won 22-15 to advance to the semis.
Jets outlast Brave Thunders in mini-game tiebreaker to reach B. League Championship semifinals
A strong bond — really unflappable team chemistry — has carried the Chiba Jets Funabashi to great heights this season. The Jets aren't finished yet. They soared even ...
The SeaHorses' Kosuke Kanamaru goes up for a layup during Saturday's playoff opener against the Brex in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. Kanamaru scored a game-high 26 points in Mikawa's 77-63 victory.
SeaHorses overpower defending champion Brex in Game 1 of quarterfinal playoff series
It was a stellar start for the SeaHorses Mikawa to begin their quest for a title this postseason. Sharpshooter Kosuke Kanamaru scored a game-high 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Center ...
Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey was fired by the team on Friday despite winning a franchise-record 59 games this season.
Dwane Casey dismissed by Raptors
Masai Ujiri believes Dwane Casey deserves to be recognized as the best coach in the NBA, but the Toronto president doesn't think Casey should be leading the Raptors. So the Raptors fired...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Celtics' Marcus Morris (left) dribbles while being guarded by Cavaliers forward LeBron James during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Boston. | AP

, , ,