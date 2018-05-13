Lions get back into groove with win over Marines

The Seibu Lions put up five runs in the first two innings Sunday against left-hander Edgar Olmos as the Pacific League leaders snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over the Chiba Lotte Marines.

Olmos (0-2), who went 1-1 in his brief major league career, got into a no-out bases loaded jam that resulted in a run on Hotaka Yamakawa’s sacrifice fly. With two outs, the Lions’ Sosuke Genda and Hideto Asamura pulled off a double steal and back-to-back doubles by Shuta Tonosaki and Fumikazu Kimura made it 4-0.

A fifth run, on a walk, two errant pickoff throws and a Shogo Akiyama single sealed Olmos’ fate. The lefty was pulled after giving up five hits, and two walks.

Lions’ lefty Daiki Enokida (4-0), acquired from Hanshin in a March 16 trade for Yosuke Okamoto, fanned six. He allowed four hits and walked two over seven innings. Relievers Neil Wagner and Tatsushi Masuda shut down the visitors to complete a five-hit shutout.

“This (losing streak) didn’t change my approach,” Enokida said. “I treated this game like every other, focusing on what I needed to do.”

“Things worked well at the start, but my control got shaky halfway through and I think I did a good job of battling through that. My win total is a testament to the team scoring lots of runs when I pitch. I’m grateful for that.”

Eagles 9, Buffaloes 1

At Kyocera Dome Osaka, Ginji Akaminai’s two-run, first-inning single opened the scoring and Tohoku Rakuten beat Orix in a bullpen battle after Eagles starter Shoma Fujihira was pulled after allowing nine base runners, but just one run, in three innings.

Hawks 8, Fighters 0

At Yafuoku Dome, righty Shota Takeda (2-2) threw a two-hitter for his second straight shutout following a one-hitter the previous Sunday. Seiichi Uchikawa, fresh off notching his 2,000th career hit, on Thursday went 3-for-4 with a three-run double.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

BayStars 10, Swallows 3 (7)

At Yokohama Stadium, Jose Lopez’s two-run homer broke a 3-3, third-inning tie and the BayStars spoiled the season debut of Tokyo Yakult stalwart Yasuhiro Ogawa (0-1), who surrendered five runs in 3⅔ innings.

Giants 9, Dragons 5

At Tokyo Dome, Daisuke Matsuzaka (1-3) allowed four runs in 2⅓ innings, exiting with stiffness in his right calf, and taking the loss as Yomiuri clobbered Chunichi. Rookie Naoki Yoshikawa opened the scoring with a two-run home run, his first pro homer, off Matsuzaka.