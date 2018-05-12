Cubs hurler Yu Darvish set to start on Tuesday after stint on 10-day disabled list

Yu Darvish will return to the Chicago Cubs rotation on Tuesday after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms, manager Joe Maddon said Friday.

Darvish is scheduled to start against the Braves on Tuesday night in the first of three games in Atlanta. On Monday, the Cubs made the DL stint for the right-hander retroactive to May 4.

The 31-year-old said he became ill during the May 4-6 series against the St. Louis Cardinals and felt no improvement when he came out for throwing practice on Monday.