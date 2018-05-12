/

Cubs hurler Yu Darvish set to start on Tuesday after stint on 10-day disabled list

KYODO

CHICAGO – Yu Darvish will return to the Chicago Cubs rotation on Tuesday after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms, manager Joe Maddon said Friday.

Darvish is scheduled to start against the Braves on Tuesday night in the first of three games in Atlanta. On Monday, the Cubs made the DL stint for the right-hander retroactive to May 4.

The 31-year-old said he became ill during the May 4-6 series against the St. Louis Cardinals and felt no improvement when he came out for throwing practice on Monday.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda pitches against Cincinnati in the first inning on Friday night.
Dodgers hurler Kenta Maeda pounded by Reds
Kenta Maeda gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks in an uneven 4⅔ innings, suffering his third loss of the season as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Friday.
Washington's Max Scherzer pitches against Arizona in the first inning on Friday night.
Nationals' Max Scherzer shines with bat, arm in triumph over Diamondbacks
Energized by teammate Trea Turner's leadoff home run and working out of an early jam, Max Scherzer cruised to another victory Friday night. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck o...
Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano delivers a pitch on Friday against the Dragons at Tokyo Dome. Sugano tossed a five-hit shutout as Yomiuri downed Chunichi 6-0.
Giants star Tomoyuki Sugano records second shutout of season
Tomoyuki Sugano threw his second shutout of the season as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Chunichi Dragons 6-0 on Friday. Sugano (4-2) allowed five hits, while striking out 13 and walking one. The r...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is coming off the 10-day disabled list to start on Tuesday in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves. | AP

, ,