Dodgers hurler Kenta Maeda pounded by Reds
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda pitches against Cincinnati in the first inning on Friday night. | AP

/

Dodgers hurler Kenta Maeda pounded by Reds

Kyodo, AP

LOS ANGELES – Kenta Maeda gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks in an uneven 4⅔ innings, suffering his third loss of the season as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Friday.

Maeda (2-3) narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first after giving up a run on two hits, and went three-up, three-down in the second. He gave up two more runs in the third before retiring three straight again in the fourth.

He walked his first batter in the fifth and allowed a two-run homer to the next. After yielding a double on two outs, Maeda was replaced by Adam Liberatore.

Maeda has been uneven in his six starts this season and has been winless since fanning 10 in the Dodgers’ 13-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on April 18.

Last Sunday, he yielded a triple and home run to his first two batters and got a no-decision in the Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Matt Harvey tossed four innings of one-hit ball in his Reds debut, Scooter Gennett homered and drove in three runs, and Cincinnati extended its season-high winning streak to four games.

Harvey is seeking to revive his career after going 9-19 over the last three seasons with the New York Mets.

The team cut him last weekend and the last-place Reds acquired him on Tuesday for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash on Tuesday after Harvey declined a demotion to the minors. He was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in eight games, including four starts, for New York this season.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is coming off the 10-day disabled list to start on Tuesday in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves.
Cubs hurler Yu Darvish set to start on Tuesday after stint on 10-day disabled list
Yu Darvish will return to the Chicago Cubs rotation on Tuesday after being placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms, manager Joe Maddon said Friday. Darvish is scheduled...
Washington's Max Scherzer pitches against Arizona in the first inning on Friday night.
Nationals' Max Scherzer shines with bat, arm in triumph over Diamondbacks
Energized by teammate Trea Turner's leadoff home run and working out of an early jam, Max Scherzer cruised to another victory Friday night. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck o...
Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano delivers a pitch on Friday against the Dragons at Tokyo Dome. Sugano tossed a five-hit shutout as Yomiuri downed Chunichi 6-0.
Giants star Tomoyuki Sugano records second shutout of season
Tomoyuki Sugano threw his second shutout of the season as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Chunichi Dragons 6-0 on Friday. Sugano (4-2) allowed five hits, while striking out 13 and walking one. The r...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda pitches against Cincinnati in the first inning on Friday night. | AP

, , ,