Flora Duffy claims second triathlon triumph in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA – World champion Flora Duffy won the World Series Triathlon event in Yokohama on Saturday, surging ahead of the pack early in the 10-km race to claim her second consecutive title in Japan.
Duffy won in a time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, 26 seconds. She also claimed gold in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast last month
Katie Zaferes of the United States was 33 seconds behind in second, while Non Stanford of Wales claimed third place with a time of 1:54:42. Ashleigh Gentle of Australia was fourth, while Claire Michel of Belgium rounded out the top five.
LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES
- Nadal ends record run on clay courts
- Rafael Nadal suffered a shock 7-5, 6-3 defeat by Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday, a result that means the Spaniard will lose the world No. 1 ranking.
Th...
- Capitals top Lightning in Game 1
- There was no letdown for the Washington Capitals. Just more winning hockey.
Putting an emotional second-round victory over playoff nemesis and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pit...
- Hideki Matsuyama, other stars miss TPC cut
- Three of the world's top-10 in Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, along with five-time major-winner Phil Mickelson, found themselves with the weekend off after missing the cut in ...