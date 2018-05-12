Nadal ends record run on clay courts
Austria's Dominic Thiem hits a return to Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

/

MADRID – Rafael Nadal suffered a shock 7-5, 6-3 defeat by Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday, a result that means the Spaniard will lose the world No. 1 ranking.

Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals last month, was the last player to beat the Spaniard on clay — at last year’s Rome Masters.

Nadal had set a record of winning 50 consecutive sets on a single surface by beating Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Thursday.

“I won 50 straight sets on this surface,” he said. “Today I lost the match. It was not my day.”

