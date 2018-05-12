Hakuho goes for 41st title

Kyodo

Although yokozuna Hakuho has pronounced himself fit enough to fight, the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament swings into action on Sunday missing two of its elite wrestlers.

Hakuho is set to compete despite missing March’s tourney — won by fellow Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu — due to a toe injury, but the yokozuna ranks will be without Kisenosato. The 31-year-old will sit out the tournament due to his inability to rehab properly from an injury he suffered over a year ago.

Kisenosato’s stablemate, ozeki Takayasu, will be absent on the first day but hopes to get into the fray before it ends. Takayasu is coming off back-to-back 12-3 records, but he would forfeit his prestigious ozeki ranking should he compete and fail to get eight wins in two straight grand tournaments. Missing the start of the tournament would make eight wins a more difficult task.

The 15-day competition at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan kicks off with Hakuho, seeking to extend his record championship haul to 41. He will face compatriot and No. 1 maegashira Tamawashi, whom he has beaten in each of their 10 career bouts.

Yokozuna Kakuryu is looking to follow his March championship with a strong effort, having never won 10 bouts in any of the three tournaments following his previous titles. The 32-year-old Mongolian will face the popular Endo on Sunday. Endo, who has beaten the yokozuna twice in eight bouts, is competing as a komusubi for the first time in his career.

Ozeki Goeido will open his campaign against Brazilian Kaisei, who will look to build on his breakthrough March tourney when he won a career-high 12 wins — earning him promotion to the other No. 1 maegashira slot.

Sekiwake Tochinoshin, January’s champion, will need to be ready from the get-go when he squares off against Shohozan. The Georgian enters the bout with an 11-3 career record against his opponent, but has been dealing with a balky right shoulder.

The dynamic No. 2 maegashira gives away 13 cm in height and 28 kg in weight, but the energy Shohozan brings promises an entertaining confrontation between his speed and determination, and the sekiwake’s raw power.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Yokozuna Kisenosato is sidelined with a left chest muscle injury.
Injured Kisenosato to skip seventh consecutive tournament
Kisenosato will pull out of the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, extending his streak of missed events to a yokozuna-record-equaling seven meets, his stablemaster said Friday. The 31-year-...
Image Not Available
Yokozuna Kisenosato remains undecided about competing in Summer Basho
Yokozuna Kisenosato skipped morning practice and has yet to decide whether he feels fit enough to compete in the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Tagonoura said Thursday.
Under current eligibility rules, yokozuna Hakuho would be excluded from playing any role in sumo if he were to retire today.
Future without sumo unthinkable for Hakuho
The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which gets underway on Sunday, is shaping up to be a make-or-break one for several wrestlers. Takayasu and Kisenosato have seen their respective hopes for a yok...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yokozuna Hakuho returns to competition at the Summer Basho after being sidelined with a toe injury. | KYODO

, ,