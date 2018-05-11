Gent’s Yuya Kubo notches 10th goal of season in playoff draw with Genk

Kyodo

GENK, BELGIUM – Japan striker Yuya Kubo scored his 10th goal of the season on Thursday in Gent’s 1-1 away draw with Genk in the Belgian First Division A championship playoffs.

Kubo netted off a Giorgi Chakvetadze pass in the 15th minute to give the visitors an early lead at the Luminus Arena. But Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta canceled it out with a 66th-minute goal for the home team before Kubo was substituted in the 79th.

Kubo will have a chance to face countryman Ryota Morioka when Gent, currently fourth in the table, plays Anderlecht on Sunday. Morioka has scored six goals for third-place Anderlecht since joining from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren in January.

