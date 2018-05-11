Shohei Ohtani cracks homer, double as Angels outslug Twins

Shohei Ohtani hit his fifth homer and added an RBI double, and Ian Kinsler had a two-run homer among his three hits in the Los Angeles Angels’ seventh win in nine games, 7-4 over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Justin Upton also homered in his third straight game and Kole Calhoun drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning as the Angels snapped Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning before Max Kepler followed with a tying solo shot for the Twins, but the Angels reclaimed the lead moments later and eventually ended Minnesota’s longest streak of the season.

Ohtani’s first homer of May went 126 meters to the fake rock pile beyond left-center field at the Big A in the seventh inning. The two-way rookie sensation also drove in Albert Pujols in the third for his first multi-RBI game since April 12.

“I did well in all of my at-bats except for striking out (in the second), so I had a good game,” said Ohtani, who has hit in 14 of his 16 starts as a designated hitter.

“Getting hits will improve the chance of the team winning, and the same can be said for getting more runners on base. I’m just thinking about fulfilling my role when I’m at the plate.”

Ohtani is scheduled to start against Twins hurler Fernando Romero in Sunday’s series finale.

Andrelton Simmons had three hits for the Angels, and Garrett Richards pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning.

After Kinsler hit his first homer since April 12 in the second, Upton added a solo shot in the third, giving him four homers in five games. Pujols and Ohtani followed with back-to-back doubles for a 4-0 lead.

Richards yielded just two singles in the first five innings but abruptly gave back most of Los Angeles’ lead with two singles followed by Dozier’s homer in the sixth. Dozier’s sixth homer of the season chased Richards, and Kepler promptly tied it with a solo homer off reliever Jose Alvarez (2-0).

The Angels answered with a rally that began with Simmons’ single off Jose Berrios (3-4), who yielded seven hits and five runs.

Calhoun drove in the go-ahead run with a line-drive sacrifice fly to the wall that should help the veteran outfielder, who came to the plate mired in a 5-for-61 slump.

Martin Maldonado made it 6-4 with a long RBI double moments later.

Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his first save.

Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

In New York, J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking home run against Dellin Betances (1-2) leading off the eighth inning, just beyond Aaron Judge’s reach at the right-field wall, and Boston rebounded after wasting a four-run lead to beat the Yankees.

New York lost for only the second time in its last 19 games.

The Red Sox built a 4-0 lead against CC Sabathia as Hanley Ramirez drove in three runs with an RBI groundout in the first, an RBI single in a two-run third and a solo homer in the fifth just before a 55-minute rain delay. But the Yankees tied the score in the seventh.

Joe Kelly (2-0) got the win and Craig Kimbrel closed for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Mookie Betts had three hits, raising his batting average to a major league-leading .361.

Cardinals 2, Padres 1

In San Diego, Miles Mikolas won his fifth straight decision to begin the season and Tommy Pham homered to help St. Louis edge the hosts.

Mikolas (5-0), who pitched for the Yomiuri Giants the past three seasons, allowed one run in 6⅔ innings against his former team, lowering his ERA to 2.51. The right-hander had never faced San Diego, which drafted him in 2009 and used him as a reliever from 2012-13.

Mariners 9, Blue Jays 3

In Toronto, Kyle Seager hit two home runs, including his fourth career grand slam, and Jean Segura had four hits as Seattle whipped the hosts.

Phillies 6, Giants 3

In Philadelphia, Vince Velasquez recovered from a slow start to strike out 12 in six innings, Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and the hosts rallied past the San Francisco for a four-game sweep.

Braves 9, Marlins 2

In Miami, Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first grand slam of the season to highlight a seven-run sixth inning , while Freddie Freeman had a career-high five hits as NL East-leading Atlanta routed the Marlins.

Orioles 11, Royals 6

In Baltimore, Adam Jones homered, scored three runs and had three RBIs, and the Orioles outslugged Kansas City to emerge with its second winning streak of the season.

Brewers 5, Rockies 2

In Denver, Lorenzo Cain homered on the first pitch of the game, Jhoulys Chacin kept his former team in check into the sixth inning and Milwaukee beat Colorado.

Nationals 2, Diamondbacks 1 (11)

In Phoenix, Matt Adams singled home the tiebreaking run in the 11th and Washington won the opener of a four-game series.

Reds 4, Dodgers 1

In Los Angeles, Scooter Gennett homered and drove in three runs, Tyler Mahle and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and Cincinnati won its third straight.

Reds promote Krall to GM

The Cincinnati Reds promoted Nick Krall to general manager on Thursday, giving him more responsibilities as the team tries to emerge from a major rebuild.

Krall has been an assistant to Dick Williams, who will remain president of baseball operations and oversee the department.

Krall has been part of the Reds organization for 16 years, starting as director of the team’s advance scouting preparation. Williams moved into the GM role after Walt Jocketty retired following the 2016 season. Jocketty remains an executive adviser to the Reds.

The Reds fired manager Bryan Price after a 3-15 start. They’re off to one of the worst starts in franchise history. Williams said during a conference call Thursday that Krall will move into an expanded role as the team tries to turn back into a contender.

“We’re going through a busy time here in the middle of a rebuilding process, and it’s been all hands on deck here,” Williams said. “This year with all the activity around the major league team and behind the scenes, it made sense to transition to this structure.”

Cincinnati has lost at least 94 games each of the past three seasons, finishing last in the NL Central. The Reds have the NL’s worst record at 11-27 after the opener of a four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Thursday.