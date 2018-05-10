/

Jubilo’s Guilherme receives six-game ban for violent conduct

Kyodo

The J. League said Thursday it has handed Jubilo Iwata defender Guilherme a six-match suspension for violent conduct during his team’s 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos last week.

The 30-year-old Brazilian flew into a rage after being sent off for his second yellow card in the 80th minute of the May 2 clash, kicking Marinos midfielder Takuya Kida before being escorted from the ground by teammates.

He then charged at a member of the Marinos coaching staff at the sideline, striking him with his hand and sparking a shoving match between both teams’ players and staff.

After reviewing video footage and interviewing the player, the J-League disciplinary committee determined Guilherme’s conduct was equivalent to “assault, intimidation and provocative acts against the general public” and instituted the ban starting from Iwata’s match against Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

The player has already served a separate automatic one-match ban for his red card in the Marinos clash. He will be eligible to return for Iwata’s Aug. 5 match at home against Vegalta Sendai.

