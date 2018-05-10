Raptors’ Dwane Casey receives Coach of the Year honor
Toronto Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey is the NBA's 2017-18 Coach of the Year. | AP

/

Raptors’ Dwane Casey receives Coach of the Year honor

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named as the NBCA’s Coach of the Year on Wednesday as speculation about his future with the franchise continued to swirl.

A statement from the National Basketball Coaches Association said Casey was the recipient of the annual Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year Award. The annual honor is decided by a ballot of the NBA’s 30 head coaches.

Casey, who coached in Japan from 1989-94 in the college ranks and JBL, faces an uncertain future with Toronto, with reports this week suggesting he could be fired after his team was beaten 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals by Cleveland.

NBCA president and Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Casey had earned the award in recognition of the regular season campaign, which saw his team top the Eastern Conference.

“Dwane Casey once again maximized the Toronto roster to achieve the top record in the Eastern Conference,” Carlisle said.

Casey revamped the Raptors offense this season, helping them to a record 59-win campaign.

“To be honored by your peers is incredibly gratifying, and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league for this recognition,” Casey said.

As well as Casey, seven other coaches received votes, including the Philadelphia 76ers Brett Brown and San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Boston's Terry Rozier drives on Philadelphia's Ersan Ilyasova in the first half of Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Celtics oust 76ers, to face Cavs in Eastern finals
With 2.4 seconds left and the Boston Celtics leading by two, Marcus Smart had a chance to clinch Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and eliminate Philadelphia by making a pair of free t...
Alvark rookie Yudai Baba and his Tokyo teammates face the Kyoto Hannaryz in the playoff quarterfinals on Saturday and Sunday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi. Last weekend, Tokyo swept Kyoto to close out the regular season.
Mikawa favored for title as playoffs start with eight teams
Finally, after a regular season that occupied parts of nine months — starting in the final week of September — the focus now shifts to the B. League Championship. Which leave...
Chris Paul (right) looks for a way past Utah's Raul Neto during the Rockets' 112-102 win on Tuesday.
Dogged Paul leads Rockets into West finals
Chris Paul didn't want to talk about his postseason failures, not after Houston's win Tuesday over Utah finally got him into the Western Conference finals. "For us it was just . . . they...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Toronto Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey is the NBA's 2017-18 Coach of the Year. | AP

, , ,