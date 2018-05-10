Raptors’ Dwane Casey receives Coach of the Year honor

Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named as the NBCA’s Coach of the Year on Wednesday as speculation about his future with the franchise continued to swirl.

A statement from the National Basketball Coaches Association said Casey was the recipient of the annual Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year Award. The annual honor is decided by a ballot of the NBA’s 30 head coaches.

Casey, who coached in Japan from 1989-94 in the college ranks and JBL, faces an uncertain future with Toronto, with reports this week suggesting he could be fired after his team was beaten 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals by Cleveland.

NBCA president and Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said Casey had earned the award in recognition of the regular season campaign, which saw his team top the Eastern Conference.

“Dwane Casey once again maximized the Toronto roster to achieve the top record in the Eastern Conference,” Carlisle said.

Casey revamped the Raptors offense this season, helping them to a record 59-win campaign.

“To be honored by your peers is incredibly gratifying, and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league for this recognition,” Casey said.

As well as Casey, seven other coaches received votes, including the Philadelphia 76ers Brett Brown and San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.