Manchester City sets trio of Premier League records in victory over Brighton

Manchester City set the Premier League record for most points, most goals and most wins in a single season by beating Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday.

City moved onto 97 points, two more than Chelsea’s final total from the 2004-05 season, and 105 goals, two more than Chelsea’s previous record haul from the 2009-10 season.

Pep Guardiola’s team also now has 31 wins, surpassing the previous record of 30 set by Chelsea last season.

City posted a record 18 straight victories on its way to clinching the league title with five games to spare, matching a record held by Manchester United.

Man City got goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho.

The champions lead by 20 points and have one last target — reaching 100 points by beating Southampton on Sunday in its final game of the season.

“We want 100 points and finish this almost-perfect season in the Premier League,” Guardiola said.

City also won the League Cup this season, but was eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals.

“I agree that to be considered one of the best, you have to win more,” Guardiola said. “To be alongside United in the ’90s or Liverpool in the ’80s, you have to win more.

“In terms of stats and numbers, we were the best. That’s why we are so satisfied.”

All that is left to decide on the final day of the Premier League is whether Liverpool or Chelsea takes the final Champions League place.

And it is advantage Liverpool — by two points and a vastly superior goal difference.

Juergen Klopp has friend David Wagner to thank for Liverpool only requiring a draw against Brighton to hold onto a top-four finish on Sunday when Chelsea is at Newcastle.

Wagner’s Huddersfield held dethroned champion Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, ensuring the northern English team will have a second-ever season in the Premier League.

“This is the least you can do as a friend,” Wagner said of Klopp, “to do him a favor.”

Since Brighton and Newcastle were already safe, all three promoted teams this season have avoided the drop.

“It’s a bigger achievement than getting promoted,” Wagner said. “We were predicted as a team to get relegated.”

Newcastle’s 1-0 loss at Tottenham allowed the north London club to complete its season at its temporary Wembley home by securing a place in the top four.

Harry Kane curled a shot into the top corner to guarantee third-place Tottenham will open its new stadium in the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

The three teams going down are Stoke, West Bromwich Albion and, almost certainly, Swansea. Although the south Wales club can still catch Southampton on points on the final day, its goal difference is inferior by nine.

Sunday will be the final time Arsene Wenger manages Arsenal after 22 years. The Frenchman’s penultimate game ended in a 3-1 loss at Leicester on Wednesday.