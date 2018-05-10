Yokozuna Kisenosato remains undecided about competing in Summer Basho

Yokozuna Kisenosato skipped morning practice and has yet to decide whether he feels fit enough to compete in the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster Tagonoura said Thursday.

Tagonoura said he and Kisenosato, who has missed all or part of the last six meets due to a left chest muscle injury, planned to make a decision before the Japan Sumo Association’s body in charge of fixing the bout schedule meets Friday morning.

“He said he would like time to think after going to the hospital. The way he has been training I would have to say it’s doubtful,” Tagonoura said.

The 31-year yokozuna withdrew from the Spring Basho in March, missing all 15 days.

The Summer Basho begins on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.