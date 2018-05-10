Streaking Yankees rally past Red Sox

Brett Gardner capped a slump-busting performance with a go-ahead, two-run triple off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning, Aaron Judge followed with a homer and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-6 Wednesday night for their 17th victory in 18 games.

Kimbrel entered with two on and one out to face Gardner seeking the first five-out save of his career. Gardner drilled a full-count pitch into left-center field, well over the head of center fielder Mookie Betts, who was playing shallow. Neil Walker scored easily from third and rookie Gleyber Torres raced from first and slid past a lunging tag attempted by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Judge followed with a line drive to center measured at 188 kph off the bat, his ninth homer of the season. He had three hits and three RBIs as New York won its eighth straight overall and 11th in a row at home.

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka surrendered four runs in 5⅓ innings in a no-decision .

Tanaka was booed off the mound with the Yankees up 5-3 and a runner on third, and his chance to earn a win evaporated when Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer to give the Red Sox a 6-5 lead in the seventh.

Tanaka scattered a season-worst eight hits, including a go-ahead two-run homer to Mitch Moreland in the second and a solo shot to Andrew Benintendi in the fifth, while striking out three and walking two.

“I had high pitch counts early into the game and it was a tough outing,” Tanaka said. “I tried to persevere and throw under the circumstances. Those two homers I shouldn’t have given up. . .”

Astros 4, Athletics 1

In Oakland, Gerrit Cole struck out nine to raise his major league-leading total to 86 and Houston completed a three-game sweep.

Phillies 11, Giants 3

In Philadelphia, Carlos Santana had three hits and five RBIs for the hosts.

Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2

In Toronto, Yangervis Solarte hit a game-tying double in the eighth and Justin Smoak followed with a go-ahead double for the Blue Jays.

Braves 5, Rays 2

In. St. Petersburg, Florida, Nick Markakis belted a three-run homer and Atlanta set a franchise record for consecutive shutout innings (34) on the road.

Wilson Ramos’ two-run single with two outs in the eighth ended the shutout string. Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3

In Los Angeles, Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run in a sixth inning that included mistakes by Arizona’s bullpen and helped the hosts beat the NL West leaders.

Orioles 5, Royals 3

In Baltimore, Mark Trumbo delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth, Chris Davis homered and the Orioles ended a seven-game slide.

Reds 2, Mets 1 (10)

In Cincinnati, Adam Duvall led off the 10th with a homer.

Indians 6, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in a complete game and Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor homered for Cleveland.

Cubs 13, Marlins 4

In Chicago, Kris Bryant hit his 100th career homer, Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell connected in an eight-run third and the Cubs trounced Miami.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa gave up a run on two hits in one inning of work.

Angels 8, Rockies 0

In Denver, Rene Rivera homered with a sore right hand, Jaime Barria threw efficiently into the sixth and the Angels ended Colorado’s six-game winning streak.

Los Angeles pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani singled in the eighth.

Rangers 5, Tigers 4 (10)

In Arlington, Texas, Nomar Mazara led off the 10th with his second homer of the game.

Pirates 6, White Sox 5

In Chicago, Colin Moran smacked a two-run homer that capped a four-run rally against Nate Jones in the ninth.

Padres 2, Nationals 1

In San Diego, Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning and the Padres bullpen pitched four scoreless innings against Washington.