Man United legend Alex Ferguson out of ICU
Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery for a brain hemorrhage, the club announced on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Man United legend Alex Ferguson out of ICU

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday that legendary former manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

Ferguson, 67, was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for the procedure on Saturday after a fall at his home near Manchester.

“Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient,” United said in a statement.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

United’s statement was the first update on Ferguson’s condition provided by the club since saying the procedure on the hemorrhage on Saturday had gone “very well.”

Considered the most successful manager in the history of British soccer, Ferguson won 38 trophies in just over 26 years in charge of United, including 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice before retiring in 2013.

Ferguson also worked wonders at Aberdeen, winning the Cup Winners’ Cup and three Scottish League titles with the Dons, before arriving at Old Trafford in 1986.

Earlier on Wednesday, current United manager Jose Mourinho said the club is “very positive” Ferguson would make a full recovery.

The esteem with which Ferguson is held around the world was reflected in an outpouring of well wishes, including from a number of United’s rivals and figures the Scot challenged for trophies during a glorious career.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
Jubilo's Guilherme receives six-game ban for violent conduct
The J. League said Thursday it has handed Jubilo Iwata defender Guilherme a six-match suspension for violent conduct during his team's 3-1 win over Yokohama F. Marinos last week. The 30-...
Manchester City's Danilo scores his team's first goal against Brighton on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium. Man City won 3-1.
Manchester City sets trio of Premier League records in victory over Brighton
Manchester City set the Premier League record for most points, most goals and most wins in a single season by beating Brighton 3-1 on Wednesday. City moved onto 97 points, two more than ...
Antlers' Yuma Suzuki (9) scores on a header during Kashima's victory over Shanghai in their Asian Champions League match on Wednesday in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Kashima takes step toward Asian Champions League quarterfinals with victory over Shanghai
Kashima Antlers took a step toward the Asian Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday night by beating Shanghai SIPG 3-1 in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie. Seeking to reach the l...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery for a brain hemorrhage, the club announced on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

,