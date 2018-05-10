Man United legend Alex Ferguson out of ICU

Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday that legendary former manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

Ferguson, 67, was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for the procedure on Saturday after a fall at his home near Manchester.

“Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient,” United said in a statement.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

United’s statement was the first update on Ferguson’s condition provided by the club since saying the procedure on the hemorrhage on Saturday had gone “very well.”

Considered the most successful manager in the history of British soccer, Ferguson won 38 trophies in just over 26 years in charge of United, including 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice before retiring in 2013.

Ferguson also worked wonders at Aberdeen, winning the Cup Winners’ Cup and three Scottish League titles with the Dons, before arriving at Old Trafford in 1986.

Earlier on Wednesday, current United manager Jose Mourinho said the club is “very positive” Ferguson would make a full recovery.

The esteem with which Ferguson is held around the world was reflected in an outpouring of well wishes, including from a number of United’s rivals and figures the Scot challenged for trophies during a glorious career.