Pens to stay the course after 3-peat bid fails

The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t expect the sting from their second-round playoff exit to fade anytime soon.

They also don’t expect it to compel general manager Jim Rutherford to give the roster a thorough makeover after the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions’ bid for a three-peat ended at the hands of Washington.

If anything, the setback has given Sidney Crosby and company a chance to put their remarkable run atop the league in perspective.

No team in a generation had won consecutive Cups until Pittsburgh did it last spring and the Penguins went as far as the 1999 Detroit Red Wings and Mario Lemieux-led 1993 Penguins in their own respective quest for a three-peat.

“I think it definitely allows you to appreciate how difficult that was, but also to know we were that close to moving on too, that’s the difficult part,” Crosby said Wednesday as Pittsburgh packed up for the summer.

“I think it definitely gives you a greater appreciation how many times it could have went the other way on a pretty good run.”

The margin is always razor thin in the playoffs. And the Penguins somehow found a way to land on the right side of things through nine playoff series across three springs.

Against the Capitals, however, the bounces — and often the energy — went the other way.

Twice Pittsburgh blew a third-period lead in regulation — something that never happened during the regular season.

Goaltender Matt Murray was usually crisp but not dominant. The scoring depth that made the Penguins an impossibly tough out vanished this time around. Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel did not register a point at even strength against Washington.

Derick Brassard — brought in at the trade deadline to be the third-line center role Nick Bonino filled so capably in 2016 and 2017 — was a non-factor.

So were Bryan Rust and Conor Sheary, who played beyond their years and scored pivotal goals in the process while ending their first two seasons in the league with a parade through downtown Pittsburgh with the Cup in hand.

Not this time.

The Penguins downplayed the notion they simply ran out of gas after playing more hockey than any other club over the past 32 months.

Maybe, but there’s ample proof the NHL has caught up with the team that built itself on lightning quick aggression when Mike Sullivan took over as head coach in December 2015.