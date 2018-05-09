NPB names monthly MVP winners for March-April
Seibu Lions pitcher Shinsaburo Tawata and infielder Hotaka Yamakawa pose for photos during a news conference after being named the Pacific League's monthly MVPs for games played during the March-April period. | KYODO

/

NPB names monthly MVP winners for March-April

Kyodo

Hanshin Tigers right-hander Randy Messenger won his third monthly MVP award and 12th-year Yomiuri Giants infielder Hayato Sakamoto was one of two first-time winners, Nippon Professional Baseball announced Wednesday.

Messenger, the first foreign pitcher in NPB to make four straight opening-day starts, was selected as the Central League MVP for the March-April period after he led the league with four wins along with Sakamoto, who batted a league-high .369 with 38 hits.

In the Pacific League, two Seibu Lions players — pitcher Shinsaburo Tawata and infielder Hotaka Yamakawa were named.

Tawata posted five wins in as many games for his first monthly award in his three-year career, while Yamakawa hit .337 and had a league-leading 11 homers and 33 RBIs.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey was traded to the Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday.
Mets trade former ace Matt Harvey to Reds
Matt Harvey is getting another chance, this time with a historically bad team in a city that will have far fewer late-night temptations than the Big Apple. The Mets are getting a catcher who can...
Seattle's James Paxton shows off his maple leaf tattoo after throwing a no-hitter in the Mariners' 5-0 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday in Toronto.
Canadian James Paxton tosses no-hitter for Mariners in Toronto
James Paxton looked up at the 20,000 Canadian fans cheering for him and pointed to the giant maple leaf tattoo on his right forearm. The Big Maple picked the perfect place for the game of...
Tigers hurler Takumi Akiyama fires a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Giants at Tokyo Dome. Hanshin routed Yomiuri, winning 9-0.
Tigers starter Takumi Akiyama tosses first shutout since 2010
Takumi Akiyama homered, drove in two runs and threw a five-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 9-0 on Tuesday. It was the 27-year-old right-hander's first shutout s...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Seibu Lions pitcher Shinsaburo Tawata and infielder Hotaka Yamakawa pose for photos during a news conference after being named the Pacific League's monthly MVPs for games played during the March-April period. | KYODO

, , , , , ,