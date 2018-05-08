Tigers starter Takumi Akiyama tosses first shutout since 2010
Tigers hurler Takumi Akiyama fires a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Giants at Tokyo Dome. Hanshin routed Yomiuri, winning 9-0. | KYODO

/

Tigers starter Takumi Akiyama tosses first shutout since 2010

The 27-year-old also belts second career homer in rout of Giants

Kyodo

Takumi Akiyama homered, drove in two runs and threw a five-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 9-0 on Tuesday.

It was the 27-year-old right-hander’s first shutout since he was a first-year pro out of high school in 2010, and his second career home run.

Akiyama (3-3) and his teammates pounced on Giants right-hander Shun Yamaguchi for three runs in the second, when Akiyama singled in Hanshin’s second run.

Akiyama struck out nine and walked one batter. Entering the game with a .175 career batting average and two career extra-base hits, Akiyama added a solo homer in the fourth that made it a 5-0 game. He struck out looking in his other two at-bats.

Tigers cleanup hitter Willen Rosario took Yamaguchi deep in the third inning to make it 4-0. Yamaguchi (3-2) allowed seven runs, six earned, on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen. He struck out four.

Swallows 6, Dragons 6 (9)

At Fukui Stadium, Chunichi’s Shuhei Takahashi’s two-run, eighth-inning single off Yakult’s Japan international reliever Ryo Akiyoshi tied the game 6-6. It was called on account of rain in the top of the 10th inning with two Swallows runners on base and no outs.

BayStars at Carp — ppd.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Hawks 5, Lions 0

At Omiya Stadium, Kodai Senga (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings and Fukuoka SoftBank scored four unearned runs in the eighth inning en route to beating league-leading Seibu in a muddy, rain-soaked game.

Hawks star Seiichi Uchikawa remained one hit shy of 2,000 for his career.

Eagles 5, Marines 0

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park , Takayuki Kishi (3-1) threw seven innings and two relievers completed the four-hit shutout as Tohoku Rakuten snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Chiba Lotte.

Buffaloes 8, Fighters 4

At Kyocera Dome, Orix hammered Hokkaido Nippon Ham starter Nick Martinez (3-3) for eight runs over 3-2/3 innings, while Buffaloes starter Andrew Albers (4-1) held the Fighters to three runs over seven.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
It's official: Yankees, Red Sox to meet in London for two-game series in 2019
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face each other in two regular-season games at the Olympic Stadium in London next year. Boston will be the home team for both of MLB's first ...
Kazuhisa Makita
Padres send struggling Kazuhisa Makita to minors
The San Diego Padres said Monday they have sent struggling right-hander Kazuhisa Makita down to the minors. The 33-year-old reliever, known for his underhand delivery, has been optioned...
Yu Darvish
Cubs place Yu Darvish on 10-day DL due to flu-like symptoms
Pitcher Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms and will miss his start scheduled for the following day against the Miami Marlins, the Chicago Cubs announce...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tigers hurler Takumi Akiyama fires a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Giants at Tokyo Dome. Hanshin routed Yomiuri, winning 9-0. | KYODO

, , ,