Tigers starter Takumi Akiyama tosses first shutout since 2010

Takumi Akiyama homered, drove in two runs and threw a five-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 9-0 on Tuesday.

It was the 27-year-old right-hander’s first shutout since he was a first-year pro out of high school in 2010, and his second career home run.

Akiyama (3-3) and his teammates pounced on Giants right-hander Shun Yamaguchi for three runs in the second, when Akiyama singled in Hanshin’s second run.

Akiyama struck out nine and walked one batter. Entering the game with a .175 career batting average and two career extra-base hits, Akiyama added a solo homer in the fourth that made it a 5-0 game. He struck out looking in his other two at-bats.

Tigers cleanup hitter Willen Rosario took Yamaguchi deep in the third inning to make it 4-0. Yamaguchi (3-2) allowed seven runs, six earned, on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen. He struck out four.

Swallows 6, Dragons 6 (9)

At Fukui Stadium, Chunichi’s Shuhei Takahashi’s two-run, eighth-inning single off Yakult’s Japan international reliever Ryo Akiyoshi tied the game 6-6. It was called on account of rain in the top of the 10th inning with two Swallows runners on base and no outs.

BayStars at Carp — ppd.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Hawks 5, Lions 0

At Omiya Stadium, Kodai Senga (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings and Fukuoka SoftBank scored four unearned runs in the eighth inning en route to beating league-leading Seibu in a muddy, rain-soaked game.

Hawks star Seiichi Uchikawa remained one hit shy of 2,000 for his career.

Eagles 5, Marines 0

At Sendai’s Rakuten Seimei Park , Takayuki Kishi (3-1) threw seven innings and two relievers completed the four-hit shutout as Tohoku Rakuten snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Chiba Lotte.

Buffaloes 8, Fighters 4

At Kyocera Dome, Orix hammered Hokkaido Nippon Ham starter Nick Martinez (3-3) for eight runs over 3-2/3 innings, while Buffaloes starter Andrew Albers (4-1) held the Fighters to three runs over seven.