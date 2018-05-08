It’s official: Yankees, Red Sox to meet in London for two-game series in 2019

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face each other in two regular-season games at the Olympic Stadium in London next year.

Boston will be the home team for both of MLB’s first games in Europe on June 29 and 30, 2019. The stadium will have a capacity of 55,000 in a baseball configuration.

MLB said it is also “committed to playing in London in 2020 and our intention is to establish a long-term footprint in the city.”

The NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007, holding 18 games at Wembley and three at Twickenham. Three more NFL games are scheduled for this year, including one at Tottenham’s new stadium.