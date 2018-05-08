/

It’s official: Yankees, Red Sox to meet in London for two-game series in 2019

AP

LONDON – The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face each other in two regular-season games at the Olympic Stadium in London next year.

Boston will be the home team for both of MLB’s first games in Europe on June 29 and 30, 2019. The stadium will have a capacity of 55,000 in a baseball configuration.

MLB said it is also “committed to playing in London in 2020 and our intention is to establish a long-term footprint in the city.”

The NFL has played regular-season games in London since 2007, holding 18 games at Wembley and three at Twickenham. Three more NFL games are scheduled for this year, including one at Tottenham’s new stadium.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tigers hurler Takumi Akiyama fires a pitch during Tuesday's game against the Giants at Tokyo Dome. Hanshin routed Yomiuri, winning 9-0.
Tigers starter Takumi Akiyama tosses first shutout since 2010
Takumi Akiyama homered, drove in two runs and threw a five-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the Yomiuri Giants 9-0 on Tuesday. It was the 27-year-old right-hander's first shutout s...
Kazuhisa Makita
Padres send struggling Kazuhisa Makita to minors
The San Diego Padres said Monday they have sent struggling right-hander Kazuhisa Makita down to the minors. The 33-year-old reliever, known for his underhand delivery, has been optioned...
Yu Darvish
Cubs place Yu Darvish on 10-day DL due to flu-like symptoms
Pitcher Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms and will miss his start scheduled for the following day against the Miami Marlins, the Chicago Cubs announce...

, , ,