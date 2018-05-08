Padres send struggling Kazuhisa Makita to minors

The San Diego Padres said Monday they have sent struggling right-hander Kazuhisa Makita down to the minors.

The 33-year-old reliever, known for his underhand delivery, has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso after going without a win, loss or a save in 14 games with a 6.75 ERA.

The former Seibu Lions pitcher was a closer for the Japanese national team at the World Baseball Classic last spring and moved to the majors on a two-year deal over the winter.

He made just a single appearance on the mound in May after his ERA ballooned to 8.53 for April.