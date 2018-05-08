/

Padres send struggling Kazuhisa Makita to minors

Kyodo

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres said Monday they have sent struggling right-hander Kazuhisa Makita down to the minors.

The 33-year-old reliever, known for his underhand delivery, has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso after going without a win, loss or a save in 14 games with a 6.75 ERA.

The former Seibu Lions pitcher was a closer for the Japanese national team at the World Baseball Classic last spring and moved to the majors on a two-year deal over the winter.

He made just a single appearance on the mound in May after his ERA ballooned to 8.53 for April.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Yu Darvish
Cubs place Yu Darvish on 10-day DL due to flu-like symptoms
Pitcher Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms and will miss his start scheduled for the following day against the Miami Marlins, the Chicago Cubs announce...
Image Not Available
Ichiro expected to play for M's at season-opening series in 2019: GM Jerry Dipoto
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed Monday the possibility of Ichiro Suzuki playing in Japan in the spring of 2019 though the team just announced his move to an advisory posi...
Houston's George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer against Oakland in the second inning on Monday night.
George Springer goes 6-for-6 as Astros rout Athletics
George Springer came up short in three attempts at completing the cycle with a triple. The Astros' leadoff man settled for a spot in the team's record book instead. Springer went 6-for-6...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kazuhisa Makita | AP

,