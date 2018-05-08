Cubs place Yu Darvish on 10-day DL due to flu-like symptoms

Pitcher Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms and will miss his start scheduled for the following day against the Miami Marlins, the Chicago Cubs announced on Monday.

The DL stint for the right-hander was made retroactive to Friday and he is eligible to return May 14, when the Cubs host the Atlanta Braves for a makeup game.

The 31-year-old said he became unwell during the May 4-6 series against the St. Louis Cardinals and felt no improvement when he came out for throwing practice on Monday.

Darvish has struggled since signing a reported six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs in February, going 0-3 from six starts with a 6.00 ERA.