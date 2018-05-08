George Springer goes 6-for-6 as Astros rout Athletics
Houston's George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer against Oakland in the second inning on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

George Springer goes 6-for-6 as Astros rout Athletics

AP

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – George Springer came up short in three attempts at completing the cycle with a triple. The Astros’ leadoff man settled for a spot in the team’s record book instead.

Springer went 6-for-6 with a home run to match a Houston mark as the Astros routed the Oakland Athletics 16-2 on Monday night.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Springer said. “I’m happy to get six hits in a week, let alone six hits in a game. I’m pretty speechless, to be honest.”

Last year’s World Series MVP doubled and scored in the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the second and then singled and scored in the fourth. Needing a triple for the cycle, he reached on infield singles in the fifth and seventh before adding a fourth single up the middle in the ninth.

Springer’s batting average jumped from .264 to .292. He became the second player in club history to go 6 for 6 and the first to do it in a nine-inning game. Hall of Famer Joe Morgan accomplished the feat in a 12-inning game against the Milwaukee Braves on July 8, 1965.

Twins 6, Cardinals 0

In St. Louis, Fernando Romero struck out nine in six innings in his second straight scoreless start to begin his major league career, leading Minnesota to its season-high fourth straight win.

Mets 7, Reds 6

In Cincinnati, Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer against his former team, rounding the bases to a familiar “BRUUUCE” chant, and Adrian Gonzalez connected twice in New York’s victory.

Cubs 14, Marlins 2

In Chicago, Ian Happ homered from both sides of the plate, helping the Cubs stop a five-game slide.

Nationals 8, Padres 5

In San Diego, Matt Adams homered in consecutive innings, Trea Turner went deep in his first at-bat at Petco Park and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg beat his hometown team again.

Phillies 11, Giants 0

In Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zach Eflin and the Phillies to the runaway win.

Rangers 7, Tigers 6

In Arlington, Texas, Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI triple, Nomar Mazara homered again and the Rangers beat the Detroit.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Kazuhisa Makita
Padres send struggling Kazuhisa Makita to minors
The San Diego Padres said Monday they have sent struggling right-hander Kazuhisa Makita down to the minors. The 33-year-old reliever, known for his underhand delivery, has been optioned...
Yu Darvish
Cubs place Yu Darvish on 10-day DL due to flu-like symptoms
Pitcher Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with flu-like symptoms and will miss his start scheduled for the following day against the Miami Marlins, the Chicago Cubs announce...
Image Not Available
Ichiro expected to play for M's at season-opening series in 2019: GM Jerry Dipoto
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed Monday the possibility of Ichiro Suzuki playing in Japan in the spring of 2019 though the team just announced his move to an advisory posi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Houston's George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer against Oakland in the second inning on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,