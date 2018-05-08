George Springer goes 6-for-6 as Astros rout Athletics

George Springer came up short in three attempts at completing the cycle with a triple. The Astros’ leadoff man settled for a spot in the team’s record book instead.

Springer went 6-for-6 with a home run to match a Houston mark as the Astros routed the Oakland Athletics 16-2 on Monday night.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Springer said. “I’m happy to get six hits in a week, let alone six hits in a game. I’m pretty speechless, to be honest.”

Last year’s World Series MVP doubled and scored in the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the second and then singled and scored in the fourth. Needing a triple for the cycle, he reached on infield singles in the fifth and seventh before adding a fourth single up the middle in the ninth.

Springer’s batting average jumped from .264 to .292. He became the second player in club history to go 6 for 6 and the first to do it in a nine-inning game. Hall of Famer Joe Morgan accomplished the feat in a 12-inning game against the Milwaukee Braves on July 8, 1965.

Twins 6, Cardinals 0

In St. Louis, Fernando Romero struck out nine in six innings in his second straight scoreless start to begin his major league career, leading Minnesota to its season-high fourth straight win.

Mets 7, Reds 6

In Cincinnati, Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer against his former team, rounding the bases to a familiar “BRUUUCE” chant, and Adrian Gonzalez connected twice in New York’s victory.

Cubs 14, Marlins 2

In Chicago, Ian Happ homered from both sides of the plate, helping the Cubs stop a five-game slide.

Nationals 8, Padres 5

In San Diego, Matt Adams homered in consecutive innings, Trea Turner went deep in his first at-bat at Petco Park and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg beat his hometown team again.

Phillies 11, Giants 0

In Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zach Eflin and the Phillies to the runaway win.

Rangers 7, Tigers 6

In Arlington, Texas, Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI triple, Nomar Mazara homered again and the Rangers beat the Detroit.