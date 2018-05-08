LeBron, Cavs turn out lights on Raptors again

Once the sweeping was done, LeBron James peeled off his jersey and headed toward the locker room. He stopped on the way to share a moment with his two sons, who held basketballs while patiently waiting to take some shots.

James hugged his kids and rubbed their heads. He treated the Toronto Raptors the same way.

Child’s play.

James ended Toronto’s season for the third straight year with a second consecutive four-game sweep as Cavs advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the fourth year in a row with a 128-93 win in Game 4 on Monday night.

James finished with 29 points, 11 assists and spent some of the final 7:38 dancing near the bench during Cleveland’s 10th straight playoff win over Toronto, which changed its system, its roster and its approach but still can’t beat the game’s best player.

Pushed to the max for seven games by Indiana in the first round, the Cavs took care of Toronto quickly — again.

“They were a well-balanced, put-together team this year,” James said, praising a squad he has tormented. “They’ve built a very good team that can succeed in the postseason. I felt coming into the series this would be a tough challenge for us.”

Turns out, the Raptors still weren’t good enough.

Kevin Love added 23 points and J.R. Smith 15 for Cleveland, which can now rest while waiting for the Boston-Philadelphia semifinal series to end.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 and Kyle Lowry had 10 assists to lead the exasperated Raptors. Toronto’s frustration hit its peak late in the third when All-Star DeMar DeRozan was ejected for a flagrant foul.

“They wanted it more than us,” Valanciuas said. “That’s about it. It was the mental stuff, not the basketball stuff that hurt us the most. It’s not like we didn’t want to (win). We wanted to, but I think it was the frustration. We just lost our head.”

Cleveland’s back in the East finals again despite a turbulent regular season and a bumpy start to the playoffs after the Pacers pushed the Cavs to the brink of elimination.

James arrived at Quicken Loans Arena three hours before tip-off wearing a baseball cap that said: “Don’t Trip.” If the message was directed at his teammates, they got it.

The Cavs didn’t stumble and had one of their best all-around games of these playoffs after so many tight ones. They won Games 1 and 3 over Toronto by a combined three points, needing a buzzer-beater to outlast the Raptors on Saturday night.

There was no need for such heroics and for a change, James, who came in averaging 41.7 minutes per game in the postseason, had plenty of help. All five Cleveland starters scored in double figures and Love continued his spring rebirth after struggling against the physical Pacers.

The contributions from Cleveland’s supporting cast came two days after “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the team in a skit entitled “The Other Cavaliers,” which didn’t air but went viral on social media.

“From Game 1, they were wonderful,” James said of his teammates.

“I was horrible in Game 1 and they picked it up for me. So I tried to follow their lead going into Game 2 and all the way through Game 4.”

76ers 103, Celtics 92

In Philadelphia, T.J. McConnell turned a surprise start into the save of the season and Dario Saric scored 25 points to help the 76ers stave off elimination in a win over Boston in Game 4.

The Sixers still face daunting odds headed into Game 5 and trailing 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals: No NBA team has ever won a series down 3-0. McConnell had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in only his second start of the season and meshed well in the backcourt with Ben Simmons.

The crowd chanted “TJ! TJ!” each time he touched the ball in the fourth and proved why he has been so valuable even as bigger stars have sliced his playing time.

He was just what coach Brett Brown needed in a must-win game.

With NBA teams down 3-0 having lost all 129 series, Philadelphia may need more than spirit to pull off this stunner.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points and Marcus Morris had 17.