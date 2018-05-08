Kei Nishikori loses to Novak Djokovic in first round at Madrid Open
Kei Nishikori plays a shot from Novak Djokovic in their first-round match on Monday. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-4. | REUTERS

/

Kei Nishikori loses to Novak Djokovic in first round at Madrid Open

Kyodo

MADRID – Kei Nishikori lost to former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Monday in a tight two-setter in the first round of the Madrid Open, going down 7-5, 6-4.

Nishikori, ranked 20th in the world, fought hard to avoid an 11th straight defeat against the 10th-seeded Djokovic in his opening match in the clay-court tournament staged at the Caja Magica, but it was Djokovic who came out the winner.

It was Djokovic’s first victory over a top-20 opponent in almost a year. The Serbian has been having ongoing elbow problems and came off a six-month layoff in January.

On Monday, Nishikori squandered a number of chances in the first set and a backhand miss allowed Djokovic to get a key break point in the 12th game, which Djokovic converted with a forehand winner.

The second set was a tightly contested affair with both players showing improved accuracy, but Nishikori sent his backhand long in the 10th game to hand Djokovic the match.

“The main reason I lost is because I couldn’t win the key points,” Nishikori said after the match.

“If I had, the tide might have turned. Djokovic played really well in the second set.”

Nishikori has only beaten the 12th-ranked Djokovic twice in their 14 career meetings, including an upset win in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2014.

Nishikori, who was sidelined last August with a season-ending injury, had reached the Madrid Open quarterfinals at every edition since 2013. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2014 final when a back injury forced him to retire in the third set.

Djokovic admitted the match could have gone either way. He also said it was strange facing a player of Nishikori’s caliber in the first round.

“Of course, I’ve played Kei on big occasions, in many of the big tournaments, finals and semifinals,” Djokovic told atpworldtour.com. “It was different to play him in the first round. It was a big test for both of us.

“I’m glad that match went my way, but it could have gone his way as well. It was a very few points that really decided a winner today. I managed to play the right shots in the important moments.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Yoshihide Kiryu (right), Japan's national record holder in the men's 100 meters, receives the baton from 4x100 relay teammate Shota Iizuka in a practice at Tokyo's National Training Center on Sunday.
Japan men's 4x100 relay team working hard to claim gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
The Japanese men's 4x100-meter relay team is absolutely serious about shooting for the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team has had success at global tournaments in recent yea...
Jason Day poses with his family after winning the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jason Day captures Wells Fargo title for second win of season
Jason Day channeled his inner LeBron James and captured his second PGA Tour event of the season. Day said he drew inspiration from James' Game 3 buzzer-beater against the Toronto Raptors...
The Golden Knights’ Nate Schmidt (center) tries to keep the puck away from the Sharks’ Tomas Hertl during the third period of Game 6 on Sunday in San Jose, California.
Golden Knights eliminate Sharks
Shortly after the San Jose Sharks were denied by the iron for the fourth time of the night, Marc-Andre Fleury rubbed the goal post to thank it for his good fortune. There's something mag...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori plays a shot from Novak Djokovic in their first-round match on Monday. Djokovic won 7-5, 6-4. | REUTERS

, ,