JFA signs partnership deal with German giant Bayern Munich

German champion Bayern Munich and the Japan Football Association (JFA) on Monday announced a partnership agreement with a focus on youth talent and the exchange of training knowledge.

“We are fascinated by the opportunity for our biggest talents to be introduced to the level that is required of young players in European top leagues,” said JFA president Kozo Tashima.

As part of the deal, coaches from both Bayern and the JFA will have the chance to work in the other country.

Friendlies between Bayern and JFA youth teams as well as joint training camps both in Germany and Japan are also planned.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the deal will help the German club to expand further into the Japanese market.

“The Japanese market is highly interesting for FC Bayern,” explained Bayern board member Joerg Wacker, who is responsible for the club’s international strategy.

“The enthusiasm for football is impressive and the quality of young players is very high.

“That is why we founded the FC Bayern Football School in Japan, near Hiroshima, a few years ago.

“Now we want to add another building block to our global strategy with the partnership with the JFA.”

Bayern has run a coaching school in Japan since 2016 and several male and female players have gone on to be chosen for national youth teams.