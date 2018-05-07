JFA signs partnership deal with German giant Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez (center) takes on the Cologne defense during their Bundesliga game on Saturday. | REUTERS

JFA signs partnership deal with German giant Bayern Munich

AFP-JIJI

BERLIN – German champion Bayern Munich and the Japan Football Association (JFA) on Monday announced a partnership agreement with a focus on youth talent and the exchange of training knowledge.

“We are fascinated by the opportunity for our biggest talents to be introduced to the level that is required of young players in European top leagues,” said JFA president Kozo Tashima.

As part of the deal, coaches from both Bayern and the JFA will have the chance to work in the other country.

Friendlies between Bayern and JFA youth teams as well as joint training camps both in Germany and Japan are also planned.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the deal will help the German club to expand further into the Japanese market.

“The Japanese market is highly interesting for FC Bayern,” explained Bayern board member Joerg Wacker, who is responsible for the club’s international strategy.

“The enthusiasm for football is impressive and the quality of young players is very high.

“That is why we founded the FC Bayern Football School in Japan, near Hiroshima, a few years ago.

“Now we want to add another building block to our global strategy with the partnership with the JFA.”

Bayern has run a coaching school in Japan since 2016 and several male and female players have gone on to be chosen for national youth teams.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Alex Ferguson watches from the crowd ahead of the kickoff of Manchester United's F.A. Cup semifinal against Tottenham at Wembley on April 21.
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson in intensive care after brain surgery
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was in intensive care after emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage on Saturday amid an outpouring of affection and get-well messages from acr...
Sagan Tosu's Yuji Ono (second left) scores during his team's 3-1 win over Shimizu S-Pulse in the J. League on Sunday.
Sagan end winless run with victory over S-Pulse
Sagan Tosu won their first J. League first-division game since March 31, beating Shimizu S-Pulse 3-1 on Sunday. Riki Harakawa, Yuji Ono and An Yong-woo scored for Sagan, who moved off th...
Yoshinori Muto (left) scores Mainz's second goal in its 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.
Yoshinori Muto goal helps Mainz secure top-flight survival
Forward Yoshinori Muto helped secure Mainz's survival in the German top-tier on Saturday by scoring in the team's 2-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund. After Bote Baku opened the scoring for...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez (center) takes on the Cologne defense during their Bundesliga game on Saturday. | REUTERS

,