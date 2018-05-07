Golden Knights eliminate Sharks

Shortly after the San Jose Sharks were denied by the iron for the fourth time of the night, Marc-Andre Fleury rubbed the goal post to thank it for his good fortune.

There’s something magical about the ride the expansion Vegas Golden Knights have been on all season and now it’s going all the way to the Western Conference final.

Fleury made 28 saves in his fourth shutout of the playoffs and the Golden Knights have made it to the NHL’s final four in their inaugural season after beating the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Game 6 of their second-round series Sunday.

“It was maybe a little bit of a shock, but I’m proud of our team, our organization, the way they did things here,” Fleury said. “I’m proud to be where we are right now.”

Fleury, who was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in Pittsburgh, is one of the main reason for the success. He allowed just three goals in a first-round sweep against Los Angeles, posted shutouts in Games 1 and 6 against the Sharks and was also spectacular in an overtime win in Game 3.

He had plenty of help from a crew of castoffs who have come together in Vegas to form a team that has a legitimate shot at a championship. Vegas next will play either Winnipeg or Nashville. The Jets lead that series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Monday night.

“We deserve to be here,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We’re a good team, we play hard and we played well all season long. The two teams we played were very good hockey teams and we were very evenly matched with those teams.”

Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring, Nate Schmidt added an insurance goal that was only detectable by replay and Cody Eakin sealed it with an empty-netter to help Vegas become just the third team in NHL history to win multiple series in its first season.

The Toronto Arenas won the Stanley Cup in the first postseason in league history in 1918 and St. Louis won two rounds to win the all-expansion West Division in 1968.

Lightning 3, Bruins 1

In Tampa, Brayden Point and J.T. Miller scored second-period goals, helping the Lightning advance to the Eastern Conference final for the third time in four years.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots — 14 in the final period — for Tampa, which rebounded from losing the series opener at home to eliminate the Bruins in five games.

David Krejci scored in the final minute of the first period to give Boston a 1-0 lead that Point erased with his unassisted goal at 10:43 of the second.

“I guess I can say it now. Boston set the bar for us, and we played them three times late in the year,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

“The first two times we played them, they literally manhandled us. . . . and we knew if we were going to go anywhere when we made the playoffs, or if we made the playoffs, that we had to be as good as Boston,” Cooper added.

“We beat them 4-0 (in the last meeting). I think that gave us a little hit of confidence. I guess a lot of confidence. . . . and, ultimately we carried that through into this playoff round.”

Boston won three of the four games between the teams during the regular season, finishing one point behind Tampa Bay for the Atlantic Division title and the No. 1 seed in the East.

The Bruins outlasted Toronto in seven games in the opening round of the playoffs. They scored six goals to beat the Lightning in Game 1, but had difficulty scoring after that.

Over the last three games, Boston failed to score an even-strength goal.

“You’ve got to give them credit. We’re a team that scored all year long with different players in and out of the lineup,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said.